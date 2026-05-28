Adam Pawlak Demonstrates His Refreshing Greek Salad

This recipe is perfect for lunch! Chef Adam Pawlak joined us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share his refreshing Greek Salad recipe. With Summer in full swing in Wisconsin, this Greek salad recipe is perfect to refresh your diet during a hot summer day!

See how Adam makes it in the video above.

Fresh Water Food and Wine Festival is on September 19th and 20th at Henry Maier Festival Park on the Summerfest grounds. Celebrates world-class wines, craft beverages, and culinary artistry, bringing together celebrity chefs and local favorites for an unforgettable experience. For more information, visit Freshwater Food & Wine Festival | Milwaukee, WI.