A Trip Through Charming Cedarburg (part 1)

Steph and Tiff kicked off the morning with Breakfast at PJ Piper Pancake House.

If you want to stay the weekend there are many options providing lovely overnight accommodations.

Check out The Washington House Inn, The Stagecoach Inn Bed and Breakfast or the Lilly Pad.

The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement offer plenty of great choices for unique gifts and clothing and more. Tiff and Steph had to check out Cedar Creek Winery and then they headed over to Anvil to lunch.

A trip to Cedarburg should include The Gem Shop. They have specialty rocks and gems. You can even dig in the rock yard and basement. Owner Eugene Mueller opened in 1971. His daughter and grandson now help run the family owned business.

To learn more about all the great places in Cedarburg visit Cedarburg.org.

