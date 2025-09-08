A Treatment for Mental Health, and a 9/11 Memorial Climb!

Alana Sullivan joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss a new mental health treatment option, and an event for 9/11 Remembrance.

The device is called EXOMIND and it’s designed to treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, mental fog, and more. The device is cleared by the FDA for treatments. Present military, veterans, and first responders can receive an EXOMIND treatment 50% off through the end of the year.

9/11 Stair Climb Tribute:

Thursday, September 11th

10:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. by appointment

Epic MedSpa & Princeton Club

14999 Beloit Rd., New Berlin, WI 53151