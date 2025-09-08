Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Treatment for Mental Health, and a 9/11 Memorial Climb!

Epic MedSpa
A Treatment for Mental Health, and a 9/11 Memorial Climb
Alana Sullivan joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss a new mental health treatment option, and an event for 9/11 Remembrance.

The device is called EXOMIND and it’s designed to treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, mental fog, and more. The device is cleared by the FDA for treatments. Present military, veterans, and first responders can receive an EXOMIND treatment 50% off through the end of the year.

9/11 Stair Climb Tribute:

Thursday, September 11th
10:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. by appointment

Epic MedSpa & Princeton Club

14999 Beloit Rd., New Berlin, WI 53151

Call 414-529-8400 to RSVP, or visit epicmedspa.com for more details.

