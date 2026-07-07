A Summer Evening of Shopping, Music, and Nature at Wehr

Join Friends of Wehr Nature Center for Midsummer’s Night Market on Tuesday, July 7, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Wehr Nature Center. This signature fundraising event brings the community together for a fun summer evening surrounded by nature. Guests can browse unique offerings from local artisans and makers, enjoy food and beverages, listen to music, and participate in raffles, all while supporting a meaningful cause.

Originally known as Ladies Night Out, Midsummer’s Night Market has evolved into a welcoming event for everyone. It is a wonderful opportunity to experience the beauty of Wehr Nature Center while shopping local and supporting environmental education. Every dollar raised through the event directly benefits Wehr Nature Center, helping fund educational programs, restore natural habitats, expand accessible outdoor experiences, and ensure Wehr continues to be a place where people of all ages and abilities can connect with nature.

Friends of Wehr Nature Center is the nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting Wehr Nature Center and its environmental education programs. Through fundraising, memberships, volunteers, and community partnerships, Friends of Wehr helps preserve Wehr as one of southeastern Wisconsin’s premier natural areas and an accessible, welcoming destination for current and future generations.

For more visit: https://www.friendsofwehr.org/midsummersnightmarket