A Story of Faith and Mental Health Launching This July

Author Achea Redd is launching her new book, Divorcing Religion, Finding God. Part personal memoir, part guidebook it shares her experience of religious trauma in the Black Apostolic church and the stories of other religious trauma survivors, to provide background and context for what is ultimately a story of healing and identity. Join her for the release party in Columbus, OH on July 7.

Preorder the book here: Divorcing Religion, Finding God — AcheaRedd.com

Buy tickets for the release party here: Book Release Party: Healing Religious Trauma Chat & Author Meet & Greet Tickets, Tuesday, July 7 • 4 PM - 9 PM | Eventbrite