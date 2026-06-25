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A Small Mag with Big Fun for Everyone!

Milwaukee Mag
A Small Mag with Big Fun for Everyone!
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We have found the perfect pocket-sized read. Milwaukee Mag's third annual City Guide publication, a tiny but mighty magazine that fits in the palm of your hand. Apart from the physical mini magazine, Milwauke Mag's MilMag will be coming out with new content on the perfect Milwaukee spots to take the kids. This annual kids' magazine will both find fun family locations and answer Milwaukee's silliest questions: Why does it smell funny by the lake? And Why do people call Milwaukee "Cream City"

For more, visit MilwaukeeMag

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