A Scavenger Hunt Opening New Doors

Grace Fuhr with Historic Milwaukee, and Tori Termaat with Harley Davidson join us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss a “Key to the City Scavenger Hunt”.

In honor of Doors Open Milwaukee’s 15th anniversary, Historic Milwaukee will host a special Key to the City Scavenger Hunt. Vintage skeleton keys will be hidden in three Milwaukee parks, with keys tied to Doors Open prizes, including tickets to the City Hall Bell Tower tour, a pass to skip lines during Doors Open, and exclusive Doors Open merchandise.

One of the parks where keys will be hidden is Davidson Park. Davidson Park will also be a location open to visit during Doors Open.

The Scavenger Hunt is on September 13, 2025.

Plan Your Doors Open Weekend:

doorsopenmilwaukee.org