A Resort Where Perfect Swings Meet Perfectly Cooked Steaks

Chula Vista in the Wisconsin Dells is the place to be this summer. You know they make a big splash when it comes to waterparks and slides. However, you have to check out the Cold Water Canyon Golf Course! Prepare yourself for an unparalleled golfing experience. This course is a pleasure for golfers of any skill level to play. Test your accuracy with our fairways, water hazards and sand traps; we have everything you need to challenge you and improve your game. Set a Tee time here: Chula Vista Golf Course

For dinner don't miss Kaminski's Chop House! In a state where meat is a way of life, Kaminski’s Chop House is the ultimate destination to indulge in your favorite dishes. Voted #1 Best Steakhouse in Wisconsin by EatThis.com in 2021, they offer hand-cut, dry-aged beef, fresh seafood, exquisite wines, and top-notch service.