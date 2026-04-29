A Plausible Post-Apocalypse Story with a Twist

Set in the near future, James Clearly's newest novel titled "Sanctuary" takes place in a dystopian world ruined by climate change, where we watch if success in the old world can compete with the ruthless nature of the apocalypse. Inspired by real stories of billionaires building doomsday bunkers, his frightening vision for the future feels like a very real possibility.

James Clearly will attend a book signing on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 6:30pm Boswell Book Company!

To purchase yourself a copy of Sanctuary, visit Sanctuary by James Cleary