A Perfect Summer Escape to Lake Geneva

Just an hour south of Milwaukee, Lake Geneva is one of Wisconsin's top summer destinations. Stephanie Klett, President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, says the area offers something for everyone, whether you're looking for outdoor adventure, family fun, or a relaxing weekend away.

Visitors can enjoy beautiful public beaches, championship golf courses, waterfront dining, and a vibrant downtown filled with unique shops. Popular attractions include the historic U.S. Mailboat Tour, where mail is still delivered to lakeside homes by boat, as well as fishing, boating, and exploring the area's scenic shoreline. Guests can also visit historic Stone Manor or experience Safari Lake Geneva, where they can drive through and see exotic animals up close.

From relaxing by the lake to discovering unforgettable attractions, Lake Geneva is the perfect destination for a memorable summer getaway.

For more visit: https://www.visitlakegeneva.com