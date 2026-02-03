A Night of Giving for a Great Cause

Animal lovers are invited to enjoy an elegant evening while making a meaningful impact at Hearts for Hounds, a charity event benefiting a local dog rescue organization dedicated to saving lives across Wisconsin.

Taking place on February 21 at 6:00 PM at The Barn at The Bog in Saukville, the event promises an upscale night out featuring a full Italian buffet dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, dancing, and live entertainment!

Individual tickets are $75, which includes dinner and two drink tickets. Sponsorship opportunities and table sponsorships are also available. Those unable to attend can still support the cause through donations or auction item contributions.

Ticket sales close February 10.

Learn more and purchase tickets at www.tailwaggers911.com

