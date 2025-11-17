Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A New Mental Health Clinic Opens in Kenosha

Empower Mental Health & Wellness Clinic
Posted
and last updated

Jenna Saul, Founder, MD, DFAACAP joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the opening and services of the Empower Mental Health & Wellness Clinic.

The clinic is the only health center in the Kenosha area to offer EXOMIND, a leading-edge device that is cleared by the FDA for depression.

The Grand Opening will have wellness sips, small bites, raffles, exclusive launch offers, and live demos. To RSVP, call 262-764-0049 and for more information, visit EMHAWC

EMPOWER MENTAL HEALTH & WELLNESS CLINIC LAUNCH PARTY:

12 PM – 6 PM
Thursday, November 20

4003 80th St., Suite 103,
Kenosha

