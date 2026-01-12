A New Action-Packed Game Show With $12 Million on the Line

Emmy-Winning Host Chris Hardwick joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the new NBC game show, The Wall.

The Wall is an action-packed game with more than $12 million on the line each night and up to $3 million on a single heart-stopping drop, as teammates work together to answer questions to build a huge cash prize. The rules are simple: Get a question correct, and a green ball will fall down the four-story wall and add the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. Miss a question, and an ominous red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team’s total. Contestants compete in pairs and must blindly trust their loved ones to make the right decisions during the game to accumulate their earnings. Back this season is the high-stakes ‘Wall to Wall’ gameplay, tempting players to risk all seven balls for a chance to win big.

The Wall:

Airing on Mondays at 9 pm ET/PT on NBC

Streaming on Peacock

