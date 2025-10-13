A Neon Night & Species Spooktacular Coming This October

Cassie Rincon joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share some upcoming events that are +21 and older and a family-friendly event.

Schlitz Audubon After Dark is a series of themed nights, once a quarter, for those 21 and older. Gather your friends for a night out, grab a drink, and do some fun activities that you might not get to do otherwise. Neon Night will feature looking for glowing rocks at the beach, a neon dance party, a UV scavenger hunt, and a fluorescent craft.

Species Spooktacular is a fun, family-friendly, Halloween-themed event where kids and adults alike can have fun and learn about the “spooky” animals of Wisconsin. Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume and challenge yourself with camouflage and echolocation games, meet our snakes, turtles, and raptors, get some candy from the witch’s cauldron, and so much more!

You can find tickets to either event at Schlitz Audubon

Schlitz Audubon After Dark: Neon Night – Thursday, October 16

Species Spooktacular – Sunday, October 19