A Month of Women-Centered Performances!

UPAF continues its mission of supporting Milwaukee’s performing arts community by highlighting three women‑focused productions this month.

The Fishermen’s Daughters

A Wisconsin musical about sisterhood, courage, and community as two sisters fight to save their home in Fish Creek.

Dates: Jan 16–18, 2026

Times: Fri 7:30 PM | Sat 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM | Sun 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Location: Stackner Cabaret, Milwaukee Rep — 108 E Wells St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Cardboard Piano

Set in Uganda on New Year’s Eve 1999, this powerful drama follows two young women whose secret wedding is interrupted by violence, forcing them to confront forgiveness and love.

Dates: Jan 16–18, 2026

Times: Fri 7:30 PM | Sat 4:00 PM | Sun 2:00 PM

Location: Renaissance Theaterworks — 255 S Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Maybe We’ll Fly

Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents a developmental reading of a new music‑theater piece inspired by Wisconsin artist Mary Nohl and one woman’s drive to create and inspire her community.

Dates: Jan 16–18, 2026

Times: Fri 6:30 PM | Sat 1:30 PM & 4:30 PM | Sun 3:00 PM

Location: Lueders Opera Center, Florentine Opera — 926 E Burleigh St, Milwaukee, WI 53212

