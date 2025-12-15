A Holiday Benefit Cat Food Drive for Milwaukee Rescues

Amanda Press, Director and Founder of Cats at Large, Haley Holz, Vice President of Thrifted Kittens Animal Rescue, and Megan Kott, Director & Founder of Ragged Claws Rescue, join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss a holiday benefit for animal rescues throughout Milwaukee. They each share their involvement within their organizations and the upcoming benefit later this week.

Cats At Large, founded in 2024, is a Targeted Trap, Neuter, Return that operates in the Milwaukee area.

Thrifted Kittens Animal Rescue, founded in 2024, aims to help homeless animals that need assistance, including orphaned animals, under-socialized kittens, and those with medical conditions.

Ragged Claw Rescue, founded in 2022, is a foster-focused rescue dedicated to animals struggling with TNR, socialization, and adoption.

For every food donation, people will receive a color-your-own cat ornament (while supplies last)! The event is open to all ages, non-alcoholic drinks will be available, and no RSVP is required to attend.

2nd Annual Holiday Cat Food Drive:

Wednesday, December 17

7 PM - 9 PM

Amorphic Beer,

3700 N. Fratney St,

Milwaukee

To learn more about the event, go to Holiday Cat Food Drive

