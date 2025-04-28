A Hidden Treasure on Milwaukee's South Side

Come along and tour theBurnham Block. This is a rare collection of Frank Lloyd Wright-designed American System-Built Homes – his vision for efficient, affordable, and life-enhancing housing.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Burnham Block, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit charitable organization. They are staffed by volunteers and rely on generous contributions, grants, revenue generated by our tour program and museum shop to restore, operate and preserve the buildings.

To volunteer or if you have questions, please call us at (414) 368-0060 or email info@WrightInMilwaukee.org