A Guest House for Patients and Families Traveling for Medical Care

Kim Lamansky joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to chat about a hospital guest house providing lodging, care, and support for families.

The home is the legacy of Kathy Vogel Kuettner, a 39-year-old married mother of three who died of Burkitt’s lymphoma in 2000. As a resident of the Milwaukee area, she had many visitors during her battle with cancer, but she took notice of others who did not receive the care and attention that she did. She sent friends and family to visit a young man across the hall after learning that his family could not afford to travel to be with him during treatment. Before she died, she asked her family to create a place where families could be together.

The guest house relies entirely on donations to operate. To volunteer and for more information, visit Kathy's House