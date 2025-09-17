A Fundraiser Hike Hits Milwaukee's Lakefront

Marisa Merkl joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to invite you to a fundraiser walk for animals.

Hike For Hooves benefits the animal residents of Tiny Hooves Sanctuary, raising funds to support them during the cold winter months.

Participants will walk along a section of the Oak Leaf Trail and learn about the residents of Tiny Hooves Sanctuary. You'll also receive a t-shirt, and can enter raffles, enjoy fall-inspired drinks, and a free yoga session.

Hike For Hooves:

Sunday, September 28

11:00 am

Route options: 3 miles, 1 mile, 0.1 miles

Sheridan Park Pavilion,

4800 South Lake Drive,

Cudahy, WI

You can save $5 off your ticket when you REGISTER before the event.