A Fun-filled Fall Hits the Stage!

There's always something performing on stage in Milwaukee. Katie Korek joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to talk about what to see this coming season.

Performing at Next Act, Sanctuary City, and Boswell will provide two distinct shows, and both highlight the importance of coming together and lending a hand. You can find information on tickets and show times at Next Act.

At the Skylight Music Theatre, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, this musical follows biblical superstar Joseph, blessed with prophetic dreams, through his trials, tribulations, and triumphs, after his jealous brothers sell him into slavery. Also performing at this venue, The Spitfire Grill, a poignant musical explores themes of redemption, second chances, and the power of human connection. For more information about these shows, visit the Skylight Music Theatre