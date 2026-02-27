A Fun Day Trip To Cedarburg Part 4

Cedarburg is a special place and our crew had a blast exploring this charming community. To wrap things up, Steph headed over to the Corner Closet while Tiff took a coffee break at the Cedarburg Coffee Roastery. Check out their outdoor greenhouse garden space! We ended up with a caramel apple from Amy's Candy Kitchen. An iconic treat that has become synonymous with Cedarburg. To learn more about all the great places in Cedarburg visit Cedarburg.org.
