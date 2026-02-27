Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

A Fun Day Trip To Cedarburg Part 4

Cedarburg
Have you ever been to Cedarburg? Steph and Tiffany agree, you have to visit!
A Fun Day Trip To Cedarburg Part 4
Posted
and last updated

Cedarburg is a special place and our crew had a blast exploring this charming community. To wrap things up, Steph headed over to the Corner Closet while Tiff took a coffee break at the Cedarburg Coffee Roastery. Check out their outdoor greenhouse garden space! We ended up with a caramel apple from Amy's Candy Kitchen. An iconic treat that has become synonymous with Cedarburg. To learn more about all the great places in Cedarburg visit Cedarburg.org.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo