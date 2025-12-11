A Festive Retreat for Holiday Experiences and Relaxation

Tracie Toth from The Osthoff Resort & Spa and Kathleen Eickhoff from Wisconsin's Elkhart Lake join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share the resort's transformation into a relaxing winter wonderland.

Activities and Events include:

- The Old World Christmas Market features authentic foods and specialty European vendors, from roasted nuts to Mulled Wine & Schnitzel Haus.

- Breakfasts with Santa, Reindeer Brunch, cookie decorating, ornament making, and horse-drawn wagon rides.

- Live STEEM Christmas Show on December 19

- Holiday cocktails and cooking classes

Create special holiday memories with family and friends - Experience The Osthoff Resort & Spa for the Christmas & New Year’s Holidays.