A Festive Retreat for Holiday Experiences and Relaxation

Tracie Toth from The Osthoff Resort & Spa and Kathleen Eickhoff from Wisconsin's Elkhart Lake join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share the resort's transformation into a relaxing winter wonderland.
Activities and Events include:
- The Old World Christmas Market features authentic foods and specialty European vendors, from roasted nuts to Mulled Wine & Schnitzel Haus.
- Breakfasts with Santa, Reindeer Brunch, cookie decorating, ornament making, and horse-drawn wagon rides.
- Live STEEM Christmas Show on December 19
- Holiday cocktails and cooking classes
Create special holiday memories with family and friends - Experience The Osthoff Resort & Spa for the Christmas & New Year’s Holidays.