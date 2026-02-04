A February Full of Artistic Fun

The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) has been setting the stage since 1967 by providing critical investments from private individuals and philanthropy in our region’s vibrant performing arts scene. Today, UPAF has three highlighted performances this month; Milwaukee Ballet is putting on a performance of Encore, Milwaukee Rep will be showing The Lehman Trilogy, and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will be playing Saint-Saëns’ “Organ” Symphony with Grammy-Winning Organist Paul Jacobs.