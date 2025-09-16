A Development Designed with Everyone in Mind

Mel Stanton joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share a new community development bringing people together.

Mel's Village, part of the Northern Gateway, is a new 35-acre development aiming to create a safe, stimulating, and vibrant community where everyone can live, work, and play. Featuring outdoor plazas, retail, restaurants, a hotel, and community spaces, this community includes housing for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

To find out more, donate, volunteer, or participate in events, visit Mel's Charities