A Comprehensive Caregiver's Guide For Your Loved Ones

Author Ingrid Hanson-Popp joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share her latest book, "Becoming an Orphan, A Caregiver's Guide to Lovingly Letting Our Parents Go."

The book addresses the rapidly growing need adult children have to help their aging parents. The book is a collection of authentic stories, ranging from taking care of someone through the stages of dementia to the mental health of caregivers.

Becoming an Orphan, A Caregiver’s Guide to Lovingly Letting Our Parents Go can be found at Morgan James Books, Barnes & Noble, and on Audible. To reach Ingrid and even more resources, visit becominganorphan.com or on her Facebook page.