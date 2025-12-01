Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Community Tradition: Falls Patio Players

Menomonee Falls Downtown District
Hank Hart, Vice President of Falls Patio Players Executive Committee, and Ebenezer Scrooge in the 2025 Production of Christmas Carol, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to chat all about the Falls Patio Players, a 60-year Menomonee Falls community theater tradition. They present dramas, comedies, and musicals year-round. Their beloved annual production, Christmas Carol: The Charles Dickens’ Story with original music.
, returns December 5–7. Serving kids and adults across greater Milwaukee, this all-volunteer troupe brings affordable, accessible theater to the community.

Falls Patio Players Presents: Christmas Carol

December 5 at 7:00 PM
December 6 at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM
December 7 at 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM

For more information, visit Falls Patio Players.

