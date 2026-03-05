A Community Leader Becomes a Champion

The Vince Lombardi Cancer Center recognizes community leaders with its awards of excellence and champion for a cure. This year the Milwaukee Brewers Club and it's executive director of the Brewer's Foundation are the latest recipients. Cecilia Gore got a special visit from Steph as she prepares to receive this year's CHAMPION AWARD".

If you would like to support the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation go to the website. https://www.lombardifoundation.org/award-of-excellence

