A Community Collaboration Initiative Towards Health & Hope Awareness

Under the direction and leadership of Executive Director Jason Wilson, Father Gene’s Help Center is moving toward a more holistic approach in how we serve our clients. To support this vision, we host a community event on the first Monday of every month. Local organizations representing a wide range of health-related services are invited to participate. Each month, we also highlight one organization that focuses on a specific area of health.

On the first Monday of February, Father Gene's Help Center will be featuring an organization dedicated to Heart Health and Cancer Prevention.

Father Gene’s Help Center has been providing dignity through free clothing since 1969. Fr. Gene Jakubek founded Father Gene's Help Center in 1969. The idea originated when a group of individuals volunteering at a nursing home realized a lonely elderly woman needed a sufficient bathrobe. Struck by the fact she was unable to provide her own, they began asking friends and family for donations. A chain reaction of giving began, and soon they had multiple bags of clothing for the less-fortunate. With the addition of more volunteers and the guidance of Fr. Gene, Father Gene's Help Center was incorporated as a tax-exempt, charitable organization and relocated to the center's current location.

