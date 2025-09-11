Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A City-Wide Celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month

Adrian Hernandez joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the 5th Annual Hispanic Heritage Month City-Wide Kick-Off Celebration.

The event is supporting local businesses and those from underserved communities in the Milwaukee area. Featuring dozens of booths of food, local vendors, and activities throughout the event. Small business owners can get involved with the Market or the Women's Business Initiative Corporation.

Hispanic Heritage Month City-Wide Celebration:

Friday, September 12
5 pm - 9 pm
Deer District

