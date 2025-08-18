A Celebration of Love and Marriage

Bishop Darrell Hines is excited to announce the release of his newest single, "Forever Love," a beautiful love song dedicated to commemorating his 45 remarkable years of marriage. This heartfelt tribute not only honors his beloved wife but also pays homage to the divine covenant of marriage that God has blessed all believers with.

"Forever Love" invites listeners to celebrate the sacred bond of marriage, resonating deeply with anyone who cherishes love and commitment. The soulful melody serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring strength of love.

Don’t miss the chance to experience this moving celebration of love. "Forever Love" by Bishop Darrell Hines is now available for streaming on all platforms.

