A Celebration of Fall & Apple Fun for All!

Jessica Del Toro joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share about a family-friendly apple cider event this weekend at the Friends of Wehr Nature Center.

For 39 years, Cider Sunday has been the Friends of Wehr Nature Center's largest fundraiser and supports the center's vision to be a regional leader in providing access to nature for all. Proceeds benefit the educational programming, accessibility, and land management that help make Wehr Nature Center a natural gem in southeastern Wisconsin. Celebrate fall during this family-friendly event for all ages.

Admission is $8 per person, free for kids 2 & under, and free for Friends of Wehr Members.

Cider Sunday:

Sunday, October 5, 11:30 AM - 4:30 PM

Located within Whitnall Park

Wehr Nature Center,

9701 W College Ave,

Franklin, WI 53132.

For more information and tickets, visit Cider Sunday Fundraiser