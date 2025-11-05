A "Casserole Call" for Milwaukee's Best

Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss a fundraiser to find the title of "Milwaukee's Best Casserole."

The "Casserole Call" will return for its 3rd year at Falcon Hall, where attendees will decide who wins the hot-dish bake-off. Tickets are $12.25 (including fees) in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets include 3 sample vouchers; additional samples are $1 each.

For more information and tickets, visit Casserole Call

Casserole Call:

November 9,

12 PM - 3 PM

Falcon Hall

801 E Clarke St,

Milwaukee

