A Blended Summer Sweet Treat!

Friendship Cafe provides jobs for those living in our community, for those with disabilities and mental health challenges. All proceeds from the Friendship Cafe benefit the Friendship Circle. Getting ready for the summer, Friendship Cafe shows Tiff how to make their Caramel Cream Latte and highlights their biggest fundraiser of the summer, Walk or Bike4Friendship. Two bike info nights where participants can learn bike safety, helmet fitting, and road signals.

The first day is on Sunday, April 19th, from 3-5 pm at Friendship Circle, and on May 14th from 6-8 at Wheel and Sprocket’s Bay View. For more information, visit Event Reservations - FCWI.org.