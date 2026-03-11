A Big Milwaukee Weekend Full of Shamrocks and Scares

Its a busy weekend in here in Milwaukee, and Matt Wild from Milwaukee Record is here to talk about it. Starting on Friday the 13th, Milwaukee Horror Con, the largest horror convention in Wisconsin, will be attempting to set a world record of people dressed like Jason Vorhees. Saturday brings the annual St. Patrick's day parade, starting noon from W. Wisconsin and MLK. Lastly Red Arrow Park has options for a redesign and is taking public input for the final design.