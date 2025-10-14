A 2-Day Art Gallery Event Returns this October

Jordan Dechambre joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss a two-day art viewing and gallery night happening in Milwaukee neighborhoods.

This October, Gallery Night MKE will feature over 60 venues exhibiting art throughout Milwaukee neighborhoods, including the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point, and more. Many venues are not galleries and will be popping up in businesses around the city.

Gallery Night MKE:

Friday, October 17 - Saturday, October 18

Free admission during event hours

Times vary by venue

For more information, visit Gallery Night MKE