9 Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend

Milwaukee Magazine’s Carole Nicksin joins us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share 9 things you can do this Labor Day Weekend.

1. Thursday night—Jazz in the Park continues through 9/25! Go enjoy the music.

2. Friday—Friday Night Flicks in Lake Park. They'll be showing The Princess Bride. 8 p.m.

3. Oak Creek Lions Fest—8/29 through 9/1

4. Saturday/Sunday—Third Ward Art Festival—30th and 31st

5. India Fest in Menomonee Falls --all day the 30th

6. Also in Menomonee Falls—the Menomonee Falls Symphony playing Great American Composers, 5 to 6:30 in Old Falls Village Park

7. Take a trip to Madison for Taste of Madison, 8/30 and 31

8. Monday— LaborFest at Henry Maier Park on Monday

9. Brewers play Phillies, and hotdogs are $1! 3:10 p.m. on Monday.

Watch and follow for more

