8 Things to Do This Fall in Milwaukee

Carole Nicksin joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share some highlights of activities and events this fall!

1. Milwaukee Art Museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the donation of the Bradley Collection on 9/26

2. Ken-David Masur, the conductor of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, will be leaving at the end of the 2025-26 season. There is still time to see him! The season starts on Oct. 3-5 with Beethoven's Ninth.

3. Manty Ellis, 92-year-old jazz guitarist from Milwaukee. He started the first degree-granting jazz program at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, and they are doing quarterly concerts that pay tribute to him. The next performance is in October.

4. Nova Linea Dance Company — started in 2021 — a mix of avant-garde and "So You Think You Can Dance." The group is performing at the Marcus Center on Nov. 14-15.

5. Wild Space Dance Company is collaborating with a Mexican dance troupe for a performance at Havenwoods State Park on Oct. 10 and 11.

6. The Rep is opening its newly revamped theater, The Checota Powerhouse Theater, on October 11 with a concert by Bernadette Peters.

7. Renaissance Theaterworks is featuring a play about the writer Patricial Highsmith called Switzerland, directed by Laura Gordon. The play opens on October 19.

8. Milwaukee Film Festival's Dialogues Documentary Fest opens 9/18. Ranging from serious topics to lighter fare, like Cat Town USA, about a Florida couple who founded a rescue for senior cats.

Follow What's Brewing Wisconsin for more.

