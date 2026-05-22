Get ready for the 39th Annual IKEA Family Kite Festival, a one-of-a-kind, choreographed musical event featuring incredible kite performances, massive display kites, and interactive family fun. This year’s theme, “Celebrating America,” brings together world-class kite performers, giant display kites, and interactive experiences for all ages. With special giveaways, and plenty of space to relax and take it all in, the festival offers something for everyone.

Family Kite Festival will be at Veterans Park on Milwaukee’s Lakefront on May 23rd and May 24th from 10 am until 6:00 pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday. For more information, visit GiftOfWings.com.