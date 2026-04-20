33rd Annual Pours for a Purpose

Pours for a Purpose is an annual fundraiser at St. Francis Children’s Center. Inviting the community to enjoy wine, beer, and chocolate tastings with a festive Derby Day spirit, all in support of children and families across Milwaukee County. St. Francis Children’s Center supports more than 1,500 children annually through early education, therapy, and family programming.

Pours for Purposes annual fundraiser returns on May 2nd from 5-8 p.m. For more information and get tickets at SFCCpours26 | Powered By GiveSmart.