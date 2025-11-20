Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2nd Annual Native November Community Celebration

Urban Indigenous League
2nd Annual Native November Community Celebration
Carla Jones and Averie Anderson join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the Urban Indigenous League and the Annual Native Community Celebration.

November is Native American Heritage Month. Last year they hosted an event focused on Indigenous Language revitalization and reconnection. The organization learned about different ways of learning and connecting, and community members shared their own language journeys. The Inaugural Event had special guests and giveaways for attendees.

2nd Annual Native November Community Celebration:
Saturday, November 22
12 - 2 PM

For more information, visit its Facebook Page or Email: Info@urbanindigenousleague.com

