1-Year old Drako is Ready for Adoption!

Looking for a loyal best friend? Drako might just be your perfect match! This handsome 1-year-old mixed breed has an old soul and an even bigger heart. He loves nothing more than being close to his favorite people, whether that's joining you for a walk or curling up for a cozy cuddle on the couch.

Drako is dog friendly and can live with other dogs. He would do best in a home with children ages 15 and older. He also requires a special diet to support his digestion, and the team at HAWS is happy to answer any questions about his care.

Drako has been patiently waiting for his forever family since January. His adoption fee is waived, making now the perfect time to give this sweet boy the loving home he deserves.

Stop by HAWS to meet Drako and see why everyone falls in love with this gentle, affectionate companion!

For more visit: hawspets.org