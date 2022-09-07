Zero Waste Week

Zero Waste – the goal to send as little as possible to the landfill is a great goal. While truly zero waste isn’t possible, most agree that by making smart purchasing decisions, reducing, reusing, recycling, and rotting (composting) what we can, we can get down to 10 – 15% of our waste going into the landfill. Depending on your season of life, some of these behavior changes are easier than others. Today let's look at typical things we need to dispose of and what a “light green” (small change) and a “dark green” (bigger change) could look like to help us reduce our waste. Analiese Smith, Recycling & Solid Waste Supervisor, joins us to talk about going zero waste. For more information, please visit www.waukeshacountyparks.com