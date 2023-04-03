Youth Scholarships, Guitar For Veterans and Awards

Jason Klagstad and Patrick Nettesheim join us today to tell us about the upcoming Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) Awards and some of the programs WAMI has to offer. From youth scholarships to guitar sessions with veterans, WAMI has something for anyone. Music lovers and fans are welcome to vote for the Regional People's Choice Awards, with artists from all around Wisconsin. The Finalist Party is on Sunday, April 23, at 6:00 p.m. at Ope! Brewing in West Allis. The Awards Show is on Sunday, May 21, at 6:00 p.m. at Turner Hall. Artists, bands, businesses and fans are all welcome to join and support the organization. Artist memberships to join WAMI are available for LESS than $15. For more information, visit online at Wisconsin Area Music Industry.