Youth Nicotine Vaping is a Mental Health Crisis

Two health crises among youth - a mental health crisis and a vaping epidemic - pose increasing threats to a generation of young people. The Truth Initiative found in their survey that 93% of young e-cigarette users reported that vaping nicotine negatively affected their lives because it made them feel more stressed, depressed, or anxious.

Amy Taylor, Chief of Community Engagement for Truth Initiative and Giana Darville, Truth Initiative Youth Board Liaison, join us to discuss these health crises. For more information, please visit thetruth.com/mentalhealth2022 or truthinitiative.org