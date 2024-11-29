Your Winter Gift Guide

Treat your loved ones to the gift of luxurious warmth this winter! In the upcoming Yellow Wood Gift Guide, they are featuring the ultimate cold-weather essentials they may not splurge on themselves but will cherish for years to come. From Canada Goose, Parajumpers, and Indyeva outerwear to the softest merino wool layers and irresistibly cozy gloves, hats, and sweaters—these pieces bring both style and serious comfort. Perfect for those who appreciate warmth without compromise, this is your guide to gifting something extraordinary this season!

Located at 401 E. Silver Spring Drive in Whitefish Bay, Yellow Wood is Milwaukee’s premier outdoor gear boutique, featuring sustainably-made apparel and footwear and some of the world’s best camping equipment. Owner Moshe Katz walks us through various gift items. Yellow Wood was founded with the purpose of helping people get outdoors and into nature comfortably and safely.

For this weekend Yellow Wood is offering 20% off shop-wide with a few brand exclusions.