Your Weekend Fun List Just Dropped, Milwaukee

Looking for plans? Lotza has your weekend covered. The Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival brings 400+ artists to the Baird Center, while the Milwaukee Comedy Festival delivers laughs across the city. Families can step back in time at Jurassic Quest at State Fair Park, featuring life-size dinosaurs and interactive adventures.

For free fall fun, head to Flannel Fest on October 10 for live music, food trucks, makers, a petting zoo, and BMX stunts. Then stop by the Milwaukee Public Market Harvest Festival for pumpkin painting, cider, scarecrows, and live entertainment.

Want a bonus treat? Sign up for this week's secret password at Lotza Fun to score a FREE can of Lotza at the Public Market Harvest Festival.