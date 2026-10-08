Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Your Weekend Fun List Just Dropped, Milwaukee

Lotza
Your Weekend Fun List Just Dropped, Milwaukee
Posted

Looking for plans? Lotza has your weekend covered. The Milwaukee Tattoo Arts Festival brings 400+ artists to the Baird Center, while the Milwaukee Comedy Festival delivers laughs across the city. Families can step back in time at Jurassic Quest at State Fair Park, featuring life-size dinosaurs and interactive adventures.

For free fall fun, head to Flannel Fest on October 10 for live music, food trucks, makers, a petting zoo, and BMX stunts. Then stop by the Milwaukee Public Market Harvest Festival for pumpkin painting, cider, scarecrows, and live entertainment.

Want a bonus treat? Sign up for this week's secret password at Lotza Fun to score a FREE can of Lotza at the Public Market Harvest Festival.

Report a typo