Your Perfect Summer Starts at Delavan Lake Resort!

Located directly on beautiful Delavan Lake, the award-winning Delavan Lake Resort is the ideal place to unwind this summer. Relax at the resort and take in the lake views, swim in either the indoor or outdoor infinity pool, or cozy up to the fireplace in your suite. If you are looking for more action, go out and explore all the recreation the Delavan and Geneva Lake area has to offer, including world-class golf at the Majestic Oaks golf course, just across the lake, boating and recreational water sports, the Midwest’s finest dining, nightlife, and shopping.

