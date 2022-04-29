Your Next Weekend Destination

Jess Wildes and Jay Shambeau are here from the City of West Bend. West Bend is just 30 minutes north of Milwaukee in Washington County. There’s always something fun to do in West Bend! They join us today to share what’s coming up this spring and summer and why West Bend is a perfect destination for your next One Tank Trip!

They're offering a West Bend One Tank Trip Weekend Giveaway. This includes an Annual Membership to Museum of Wisconsin Art

(Basic Benefits 4 adults & any children under 18, PLUS 10% discount on MOWA Shop purchases, increased to 20% on Member Shopping Days)

4 Ticket Vouchers to The Bend Theatre

1 Night Stay at the Town Place Suites by Marriott.

*Must use/redeem by Dec 31, 2022.

Enter the giveaway here.

