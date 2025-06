A New York Times bestselling, Brookfield-born author, Andrea Bartz, will discuss her new novel, The Last Ferry Out, and her book launch at the Brookfield Public Library on Tuesday evening, which is free and open to the public. The Last Ferry Out is a queer, globe-trotting thriller packed with tension and complex group dynamics. Be sure to preorder your copy of The Last Ferry Out now!

Tuesday, June 3rd at 7:00 pm

1900 N Calhoun Rd, Brookfield, WI 53005