Your Next Read: Breakfast Wine

Alex Poppe joins The Morning Blend to discuss her Memoir of Chasing an Unconventional Life and Finding a Way Home; Breakfast Wine. Poppe's book challenges the narrative of a linear life path; describing her life working in conflict zones, navigating work during the COVID lockdown, working as a business analyst, teacher, actor and in marketing. Breakfast Wine is a frank, human story of pursuing an unconventional life and finding a way home.

Author Alex Poppe is signing copies of the book tonight, June 13, at 6:30 pm at Boswell Book Co. on Downer Avenue.

For more information visit: Bosewell Book Co.